Three die in Karnataka as arecanut-laden goods vehicle turns turtle

Holehonnur, Shivamogga district: Three people were killed while two others sustained grievous injuries after an arecanut-laden pick-up vehicle turned turtle near Chinnikatte Jog in Shikaripura taluk of Shivamogga district on Saturday evening.
While Nagaraj (47) and Manjunath (40) died on the spot, Gautham (18) died at a Mangaluru hospital. All three were natives of Chandankere. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Shivamogga.
Driver loses control
The victims were returning to Chandankere after harvesting arecanut at an Arishinagere farm. The driver of the speeding pick-up vehicle lost control while trying to avoid hitting a stray cow.
The vehicle veered off the road and toppled. Three others in the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.