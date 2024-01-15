JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Three die in Karnataka as arecanut-laden goods vehicle turns turtle

The victims were returning to Chandankere after harvesting arecanut at an Arishinagere farm. The driver of the speeding pick-up vehicle lost control while trying to avoid hitting a stray cow.
Last Updated 14 January 2024, 23:07 IST

Follow Us

Holehonnur, Shivamogga district: Three people were killed while two others sustained grievous injuries after an arecanut-laden pick-up vehicle turned turtle near Chinnikatte Jog in Shikaripura taluk of Shivamogga district on Saturday evening.

While Nagaraj (47) and Manjunath (40) died on the spot, Gautham (18) died at a Mangaluru hospital. All three were natives of Chandankere. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Shivamogga.

Driver loses control

The victims were returning to Chandankere after harvesting arecanut at an Arishinagere farm. The driver of the speeding pick-up vehicle lost control while trying to avoid hitting a stray cow.

The vehicle veered off the road and toppled. Three others in the vehicle escaped with minor injuries. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 January 2024, 23:07 IST)
India NewsKarnatakaAccident

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT