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Three doctors arrested for illegally conducting sex determination tests in Mandya

The arrested are Dr Divya Chetana, of Chetana Maternity Centre, Dr Harshit of Navi Diagnostic Centre and Dr Harish of Kushal Diagnostic Centre in K R Pet taluk, Mandya district.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 16:08 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 16:08 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimejudicial custodySex determination

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