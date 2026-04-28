<p>Mandya: Police have arrested three doctors on charges of conducting sex determination tests illegally on 31 pregnant women. They have been handed over to judicial custody.</p><p>The arrested are Dr Divya Chetana, of Chetana Maternity Centre, Dr Harshit of Navi Diagnostic Centre and Dr Harish of Kushal Diagnostic Centre in K R Pet taluk, Mandya district. Dr Priyanka, a gynaecologist at a government hospital in the city, is at large. The police are on the lookout for her. </p>.Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao calls for regulation of portable ultrasound scanning machines.<p>Upa Lokayukta justice B Veerappa registered a suo motu case on complaints of illegal scanning on minor pregnant girls. Lokayukta police had traced the diagnostic centres in K R Pet town, which were involved in illegal sex determination tests on pregnant women. </p><p>The Lokayukta police registered a case alleging that the centres violated the law by not reporting girls under the age of 18 to the local police station and the relevant authority as per the 'POCSO Act', when they came for scanning.</p><p>In all, 12 separate FIRs have been filed against 17 accused in the urban and rural police stations. Complaints have been filed against a government doctor, three private doctors, a junior female health assistant, an Asha worker and private individuals. </p>