Three family members crushed to death in Karnataka's Mulabagilu

<p>Mulabagilu: Three members of a family were killed on the spot after a bike collided with a tractor on Saturday evening.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Aboobkar (38), his wife Sabira (35), and their daughter Zoya (16), all residents of N Chamakalahalli village near Nangali in Mulabagilu taluk.</p>.<p>According to police, the family had travelled on a bike to Bayalu Narasapura near Hosakote for stone quarry work. While returning to their native village on the bike, the vehicle collided with a tractor that reportedly entered National Highway-75 suddenly near V Guttahalli Gate.</p>.<p>The impact was such that all three riders fell beneath the tractor and were fatally crushed. They were travelling from Kolar towards Mulabagilu when the accident occurred.</p>.<p>Circle Inspector K Satish and PSI Arun Gowda Patil visited the accident spot. A case has been registered at the Mulabagilu Rural Police Station.</p>