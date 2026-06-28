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Homeindiakarnataka

Three family members crushed to death in Karnataka's Mulabagilu

The deceased have been identified as Aboobkar (38), his wife Sabira (35), and their daughter Zoya (16), all residents of N Chamakalahalli village near Nangali in Mulabagilu taluk.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 19:02 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 19:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHubballi

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