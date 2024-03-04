Three girl students suffer third degree burns on face in acid attack near Mangaluru

Three girl students suffered third degree burn injuries on their face after a youth threw acid on them at a government pre-university college in Dakshina Kannada's Kadaba on Monday, police said.

"The girls have been shifted to a private hospital after the incident, which took place when they were preparing for the Pre-University Course (PUC) exams sitting in the corridors of the college," a police official said.

The youth, wearing a mask and cap to conceal his identity, approached them with a bottle and threw acid targeting their faces. He has been identified as Abin hailing from neighbouring Kasaragod district in Kerala, the police added.