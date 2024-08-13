Three from Dakshina Kannada get invitation to attend Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi

"Our school caught attention by effectively implementing the funds under the PM Shri scheme and ensuring that the children received all the benefits of the scheme. As a result, an invitation has now been received from the central government," said Headmistress of the school Dakshayini to DH.

"We unanimously selected Assistant Teacher Shwetha and student Poorvi Shetty to represent the school at the Independence Day celebrations. It is a golden opportunity received to the government school which has come without even applying for the same. The SDMC of the school has been working towards developing the school into a model school," she added.

Poorvi Shetty, is the daughter of Umesh Shetty and Geetha Shetty and is the resident of Karmika Colony in Shaktinagar. She is excelling in academics as well as extracurricular activities. Assistant Teacher Shwetha has not only been actively involved in the school's development but has also earned recognition as a good teacher, said the headmistress

Peruvai Gram Panchayat President Nefisa said “I had not even dreamt of attending Independence Day celebration at New Delhi. I am happy with invitation received. As a Vice President of the gram panchayat, I was only driving Swaccha Vahini vehicle which is engaged in door-to-door collection of waste in the panchayat. Looking at my work towards solid waste management, I was honoured during World Youth Skill Day at Bengaluru by the Chief Minister."

She is also a resource person under the state institute of rural development in solid waste management. She started the new work of driving the vehicle along with her duty of engaging in the development of gram panchayat activities as a member cum vice president from May first week in 2022. Nefisa is one among the six gram panchayat presidents from Karnataka invited for the celebrations.