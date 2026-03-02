Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Three from Karnataka's Athani stuck in Dubai due to airspace closure

MLA Laxman Savadi spoke with one Shashikant from Athani stuck in Dubai via video call.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 18:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 18:22 IST
KarnatakaDubai

Follow us on :

Follow Us