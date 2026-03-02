<p>Belagavi: Three persons from Athani have been stranded in Dubai with the airspace being closed for civilian aircrafts in wake of US-Israel strikes against Iran. </p><p>MLA Laxman Savadi spoke with one Shashikant from Athani stuck in Dubai via video call.</p>.<p>A video of Savadi interacting with Shashikant on video call has been posted on his Facebook page on Monday. </p><p>Savadi told that he spoke with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar to come to the aid of the three persons. He added that shall send phone number of a person who will help them in Dubai to meet their food needs and others. </p>