<p>Madikeri: Amid the tensions in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/middle-east">middle east</a>, three people from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kodagu">Kodagu</a> have been stranded at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uae">UAE</a> due to the closure of airspace. </p><p>An elderly couple and a young man from the district who had travelled to the UAE on a tour are now stranded after flight operations were suspended due to the escalating tensions in the region. Their family members have approached the District <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/disaster-management">Disaster Management</a> Authority, seeking assistance to bring them back home.</p><p>Meanwhile, many people from Kodagu are employed in Arab nations such as Dubai and Bahrain. All of them are reported to be safe, and no requests for assistance have been received so far, sources in the authority said.</p>.Middle East tension: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah instructs emergency measures to evacuate stranded Kannadigas.<p>The district administration has set up a helpline for those stranded in the war-affected Middle East and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gulf-countries">Gulf countries</a>. People in distress can contact the helpline at 08272–221099, 221077, or through WhatsApp at 8550001077, according to an official release. </p><p>This comes following the US-Israel airstrike on Iran, resulting in the killing of Tehran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenie on Sunday morning. Iran fired ballistic missiles at the United Arab Emirates in retaliation of the airstrikes. </p>