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Homeindiakarnataka

Three habitual offenders externed from Karnataka's Udupi district

Three men have allegedly been involved in a total of 30 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, stone-pelting at a police station
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 12:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaUdupi

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