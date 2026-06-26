Three habitual offenders externed from Karnataka's Udupi district

<p>Udupi: The Special Executive Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a> district has issued externment orders against three habitual offenders as part of their drive to curb criminal activities and rowdyism in the district.</p><p>The externment orders were issued on June 24, 2026 by the Special Executive Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, Udupi District, against Mohammed Danish Madani and Karani Muhsin of the Kundapura Rural Police Station limits, and Ilyas of the Shirva Police Station limits.</p><p>According to Udupi SP Hariram Shankar, Mohammed Danish Madani (23) from Gulvadi village in Kundapura taluk, has eight criminal cases registered against him. A rowdy sheet has been opened in his name at Kundapura Rural Police Station.</p>.Udupi police arrest a man absconding for 36 years.<p>Karani Muhsin (44) from Kandlur village in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kundapura">Kundapura</a> taluk, has seven criminal cases registered against him. He is also listed as a rowdy sheeter at Kundapura Rural Police Station.</p><p>Ilyas (36) from Padur village in Kaup taluk, has 15 criminal cases registered against him, and a rowdy sheet has been opened against him at Shirva Police Station.</p><p>Three men have allegedly been involved in a total of 30 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, stone-pelting at a police station, house theft, cattle theft, cattle slaughter, assault, and other offences associated with rowdyism.</p><p>Under the externment orders, Mohammed Danish Madani has been externed to the jurisdiction of Shikaripura Town Police Station in Shivamogga district, Karani Muhsin to the Gandhi Ganj Police Station limits in Bidar district, and Ilyas to the Karwar Town Police Station limits in Uttara Kannada district.</p><p>The Udupi SP said that over the past one year, they have intensified action against organised crime and anti-social activities. During this period, three persons have been detained under the PIT NDPS Act, four persons have been booked under the Goonda Act and lodged in prison, while 14 individuals have been externed from the district as part of preventive policing measures. </p>