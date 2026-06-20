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Homeindiakarnataka

Three held for creating, circulating obscene visuals of actor in Karnataka

A special team was set up and based on the evidence collected, the three suspects were arrested.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 01:39 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 01:39 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaSocial media

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