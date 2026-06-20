Three held for creating, circulating obscene visuals of actor in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cyber Command on Friday announced the arrest of three people who allegedly created and circulated obscene visuals of actor Rukmini Vasanth using Artificial Intelligence (AI). </p>.<p>The arrested are Ravikumar, 24, from Chilakamukhi village in Bagalkot district; Chandrakanth, 33, from Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru; and Ranjith, 25, from Nagasandra, Bengaluru. </p>.<p>The Cyber Command investigators acted after a case was registered at Cyber Crime Police Station in Bengaluru recently following a complaint by Rukmini, popularly known for her role in the movie Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1. </p>.<p class="bodytext">During the investigation, Cyber Command officials found that objectionable images and videos created using AI had been circulated on social media “with the intention of portraying the complainant in a derogatory manner”. </p>.<p class="bodytext">A special team was set up and based on the evidence collected, the three suspects were arrested. From them, three mobile phones used to commit the alleged offence were seized. </p>