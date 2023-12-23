Three held for harassing young couple in Mangaluru

The Mangaluru North Police have arrested three in connection with an alleged moral policing incident in Mangaluru.

The accused are Sandesh (28), a resident of Bantwal and his two associates, Prashanth (31) and Ronith (31).

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the incident was brought to the notice of police on December 21.

A young boy and a girl from Kerala were allegedly stopped by the accused near an eatery at Hampankatte at around 1 pm on Thursday. The latter demanded their identification on the pretext of checking whether they belonged to different communities.