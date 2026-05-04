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Three killed, four injured in mishap near Gundlupet in Karnataka

Muneer (30), a car driver from Kannur, Kerala, Munira (45) and Mohij Zazan (3.5) are the deceased.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 07:14 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 07:14 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakagundlupet

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