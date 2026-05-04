Three killed, four injured in mishap near Gundlupet in Karnataka

<p>Gundlupet: Three people were killed on the spot in a collision between a sand-laden lorry and a car, on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gundlupet">Gundlupet</a>-Kerala national highway 766, near Maddaiahanahundi, on Sunday morning.</p><p>Muneer (30), a car driver from Kannur, Kerala, Munira (45) and Mohij Zazan (3.5) are the deceased. Sania Mirza, Sahul, Bilaj and Parveen, who were also travelling in the car sustained serious injuries.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah launches lake filling project, development works in Karnataka's Gundlupet.<p>Parveen was pregnant and the child had died in the womb, it is said.</p><p>The injured were provided treatment at Gundlupet town hospital and later shifted to Mysuru for further treatment. The car was coming from Kerala and the lorry was allegedly transporting sand illegally from Gundlupet to Kerala, collided head-on with the car.</p><p>The car was totally mangled due to the impact. Gundlupet town police visited the spot and removed both the vehicles. A case has been registered.</p>