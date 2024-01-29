Three killed in blast at fireworks manufacturing unit in Karnataka's Kukkedi

Mangaluru: Three people died on spot following a blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Kukkedi near Goliyangadi in Venoor Police station limits on Sunday.

The deceased are Varghese from Trissur, Chethan from Ankanayakanahalli in Hassan and Swamy from Kerala. The impact of the blast was so high that victims were torn into pieces.

The explosives were manufactured on land belonging to Basheer from Kukkedi. Nine persons including Dinesh and Kiran from Hassan, Kumar from Arasikere, Kallesha from Chikkamarahalli, Prem from Kerala, and Keshava were working at the site when the mishap occurred, said sources.