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Three killed in road accident, six others injured in Karnataka

The impact was so hard that the body parts of the three were found scattered all over the road.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 06:53 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 06:53 IST
India NewsKarnatakaRoad accidentKoppal

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