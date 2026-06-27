Three killed in road accident, six others injured in Karnataka

<p>Koppal: Three people died on the spot and six others sustained serious injuries after an Omni van in which they were travelling was hit by a goods vehicle on National Highway 63 near Bhanapur in Kuknoor taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/koppal">Koppal</a> district in the early hours of Saturday. </p><p>The deceased have been identified as Kenchamma Balikai (35), Amrutha Kotyal (25) and Ramesh Ballari (45), all residents of Kabbur village in Haveri district. Praveen Shivaji, a co-passenger also sustained serious injuries and is said to be critical. </p><p>They were on a pilgrimage to Mantralaya.</p>.Siblings killed in road accident in Karnataka’s Laxmeshwar.<p>The accident took place in the early hours of Saturday when the over speeding goods vehicle jumped the divider and rammed into the vehicle killing three on the spot. </p><p>The impact was so hard that the body parts of the three were found scattered all over the road. </p><p>Rescuers and ambulance drivers found it difficult to put together all the body parts, and also shift the injured to district hospital for treatment.</p><p>Yelburga police officials visited the spot and registered a case.</p>