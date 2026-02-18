Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Three killed in truck-motorcycle collision on Karnataka's Jamkhandi-Miraj highway

Manjula and Aradhya were killed on the spot while Gireppa succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 12:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 12:44 IST
India NewsMaharshtrahead-on collision

Follow us on :

Follow Us