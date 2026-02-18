<p>Raibag: Three persons of a family including husband, wife and daughter were killed in a head-on collision between motorcycle and truck near Alaknur village in Raibag taluk on the Jamkhandi-Miraj state highway on Wednesday. </p><p>Deceased were identified as Gireppa Kundrali (38), his wife Manjula (27) and daughter Aradhya (7) residents of Jaisingpur in Sangli district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a>. </p>.Dwarka road crash: Video filmed from inside SUV captures moment of collision that killed 23-year-old.<p>Gireppa who worked in Jaisingpur was on his way towards Jamkhandi with wife and daughter to see his ailing mother. Truck collided head-on with his motorcycle near a curve at Alaknur in which all the three on the two-wheeler suffered severe injuries. </p><p>Manjula and Aradhya were killed on the spot while Gireppa succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. Harugeri police have registered a case.</p>