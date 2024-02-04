Three killed on the spot in road mishap in Mandya

K R Pet (Mandya district): Three youths were killed on the spot, when the car they were travelling overturned after hitting an electric pole, on Bengaluru-Jalur highway, near Hemavathi bridge, Akkihebbalu village, in K R Pet taluk, Mandya district, on Saturday night.

Anichet (21), son of Chetan Kumar, Chiranjeevi (22), son of Ashok, both from K R Pet town, and Pavan Shetty (22), son of Somashekar, resident of Bylakuppe, near Kushalnagar are the deceased.

Another passenger, Sagar, who sustained injuries, has been shifted to a hospital in Mysuru, for further treatment.

It is said that all the four were travelling towards K R Pet, from Akkihebbalu side on Saturday midnight, when the driver lost control of the car, resulting in the mishap. The locals rushed to their rescue, but the youths had sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rural Inspector Anandegowda and personnel visited the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary of the government hospital. A case has been registered.