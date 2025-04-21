Three killed, six injured as tempo overturns on NH near Karnataka's Channammana Kittur

<p>Channammana Kittur: Three persons were killed on the spot and six others injured after a goods tempo transporting cement poles from Shivamogga to Belagavi overturned on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway near Channammana Kittur town on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Police said a total of nine persons, including the driver, were travelling in the vehicle when the accident occurred around 1.30 am while it was passing through the town. </p><p>The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which first hit the road divider and then overturned.</p>.<p>Three occupants died on the spot, while six others sustained serious injuries.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Adil Khan (26), Pavan (26) and Nazeer Khan (25), all residents of Kursat village in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. </p><p>The injured include Sourabh Verma, Shivashankar, Akash Charihar, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Avinish Kumar, all from Uttar Pradesh, and the driver Durgappa Gadiwaddar of Chadchan in Vijayapura district. The accident led to cement poles spilling onto the highway, disrupting traffic movement until they were cleared.</p>.<p>Kittur police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.</p>