Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Three killed, six injured as tempo overturns on NH near Karnataka's Channammana Kittur

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which first hit the road divider and then overturned.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 20:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 June 2026, 20:19 IST
Karnataka NewsRoad accident

Follow us on :

Follow Us