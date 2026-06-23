Three NCC cadets from Karnataka's Gadag summit 15,500-foot Hurra Top

<p>Three women students from Gadag, Dharwad and Haveri districts have successfully scaled Hurra Top peak in Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand, at an altitude of 15,500 feet above sea level.</p>.<p>The achievers are Srushti Umesh Meti from Jakkali village in Gadag district and a BSc student at JT College, Gadag; Ashwini from Annigeri in Dharwad district and a student of ASS College, Gadag; and Jayalakshmi from Yekalasapura in Haveri district and a student of Mundargi KRB College.</p>.<p>All three are NCC cadets and are currently undergoing mountaineering training at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) campus in Uttarkashi.</p>.<p>They trekked for three days on foot to reach a base located at 12,000 feet above sea level. From there, they climbed the 3,500-foot Hurra Top peak on June 17, completing the ascent in two and a half hours.</p>.<p>Srushti said 85 NCC representatives from different states participated in the expedition, of whom 65 successfully reached the summit, proudly holding the Indian flag.</p>.<p>The cadets expressed their ambition to join the armed forces in the future and are scheduled to return after completing training on <br>June 23 (Tuesday).</p>