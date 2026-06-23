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Three NCC cadets from Karnataka's Gadag summit 15,500-foot Hurra Top

All three are NCC cadets and are currently undergoing mountaineering training at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) campus in Uttarkashi.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 18:38 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 18:38 IST
Karnataka NewsgadagNCC cadets

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