<p>Yadgir: The state government has submitted a proposal for setting up three new medical colleges and to add 600 more MBBS seats in Karnataka, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has said.</p><p>Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the minister said that it has been proposed to set up new medical colleges at Bagalkot, Ramanagara and Kanakapura. He said that a 400-bed Jayadeva Hospital will be inaugurated in Hubballi in August this year. This year's budget will propose to set up another two to three Jayadeva Hospitals in the state, he added.</p>