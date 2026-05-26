<p>Belagavi: Three persons of a family, including a baby, were killed on the spot after a goods autorickshaw coming on the wrong side of the road allegedly knocked down their two-wheeler at Nagral near Raibag railway station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belagavi">Belagavi</a>'s Raibag taluk on Monday evening.</p><p>The police said the goods vehicle was coming from Bommanal to Raibag. Bike rider Mahantesh Ashok Mane (27), a resident of Bommanal in Raibag, his wife Payal (23) and son Samarth (9 months) suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. </p><p>Mahantesh's another son Chaitanya (3) sustained injuries in the accident.</p><p>The autorickshaw driver fled the spot after the accident. The Raibag police, who have registered a case, are looking for him.</p>