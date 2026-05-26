Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Three of family killed in goods autorickshaw-bike collision in Raibag taluk

Police are looking for the autorickshaw driver who fled the spot after the accident.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 04:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 04:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRoad accidentBelagavi distRaibag

Follow us on :

Follow Us