Three women drown in resort swimming pool: 2 arrested in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: The Ullal police have arrested two persons including owner of Vazco beach resort following drowning of three young women from Mysuru at the resort swimming pool on November 17. </p><p>City commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the arrested are resort owner Manohar and manager Bharath. Following complaint, Ullal police have registered a case under Section 106 of BNS. Further investigation is taken up.</p><p>Agrawal said that bodies have been handed over to parents of the victims from Mysuru. Three young women in their twenties from Mysuru had arrived at the resort for weekend on November 16. </p><p>Following the incident, officials led by Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner Harshavardhan have sealed the resort and trade licence has been suspended. </p><p>Further, the tourism department has served a notice to Manohar V Putran, of resort, temporarily revoking the resort's registration. </p><p>The action prohibits the resort from taking up in any tourism related activities until further notice. Someshwara TMC chief officer said that trade license was issued on June 13, 2024. </p><p>The failure to take any precautionary measures at the resort resulted in drowning of three young women. Accordingly, the trade license has been suspended.</p>