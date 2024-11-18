Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Three women drown in resort swimming pool: 2 arrested in Mangaluru

City commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the arrested are resort owner Manohar and manager Bharath.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 04:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 04:25 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMangaluruDrowning

Follow us on :

Follow Us