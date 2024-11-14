Three youths drown in Sharavathi backwaters

<p>Shivamogga: Three youths reportedly drowned in the backwaters of the Sharavathi river after a coracle capsized near Kalasavalli in Sagar taluk on Wednesday. </p>.<p>According to police, Chetan Jain (28) Sandeep (30) and Raju Ginivara (28) are said to have drowned.</p>.<p>It is said that five persons had gone to have lunch in the middle of the river <br>in a coracle. It capsized partially while they were returning.</p>.Gurugram: 26-year-old youth drowns while taking selfie in lake.<p>Vinay and Yashavanth reached the shore by swimming while three others drowned. Sagar Rural police have registered a case.</p>.<p>The Fire and Emergency Services Department personnel could not retrieve the bodies despite a search till night and it is expected to continue on Friday. </p>