Three youths drown in Sharavathi backwaters

According to police, Chetan Jain (28) Sandeep (30) and Raju Ginivara (28) are said to have drowned.
Nrupathunga S K
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 02:54 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 02:54 IST
