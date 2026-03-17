<p>Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist): A three-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tiger">tiger</a> died of electrocution at Padaguru, near Adavi Mutt, in the buffer zone of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Tuesday. </p><p>According to the Forest department officials, the tiger, which had come in search of a prey, came in contact with a live wire fence, around a banana plantation in Padaguru village and died. </p><p>The land belonged to Ravichandra of Padaguru, who had leased it to Paramesh, a native of Kerala. An electric fence was installed around the land. Forest Department officials, who have registered a case in connection with the incident, are investigating.</p>.Tiger from Ranthambore strays near hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.<p>As the villagers complained of frequent sightings of a tiger at Padaguru and surrounding areas, the Forest department officials had recently placed a cage in the region. </p><p>They also launched an operation to trace the tiger. They used a thermal drone camera to monitor the movement of the tiger. </p><p>However, before the tiger could be rescued, it came in contact with the live wire and died of electrocution, the Forest department officials said.</p><p>Bandipur Conservator of Forest Prabhakaran and ACF Suresh visited the spot.</p><p>It may be mentioned that after complaints from the locals about frequent sighting of tigers in the region, the Forest department has rescued four tigers under Bandipur Tiger Reserve limits, Gundlupet taluk, in October-November, last year (2025).</p>