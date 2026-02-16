Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Tiger found dead in Kollegal dam

The forest department personnel found the tiger’s carcass during a patrol. It is said that the big cat was around five to six years old.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 21:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 21:58 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKollegal

Follow us on :

Follow Us