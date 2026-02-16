<p>Chamarajanagar: The carcass of a male tiger was found in the backwaters of Gundal reservoir, under Kollegal Wildlife range of BRT Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajanagar district on Sunday morning.</p>.<p>The forest department personnel found the tiger’s carcass during a patrol. It is said that the big cat was around five to six years old.</p>.<p>According to Deputy Conservator of Forests Sripathi, “Prima facie, it looks like the tiger had got caught in a snare. It must have walked up to the reservoir to drink water and died."</p>.<p>The forest department has initiated a probe into the incident.</p>.<p>The post mortem of the tiger was conducted and cremated as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines. A member of NTCA, principal chief conservator of forests, a nominated representative of the chief wildlife warden and veterinary doctors were present on the occasion.</p>