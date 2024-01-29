Tiger hit by speeding car on Mysuru-Nanjangud highway dies

It is for the first time on the aforementioned highway that such an incident is being reported, said Assistant Conservator of Forest Lakshman. It is not a forested area, but there are abandoned lands around the place and the tiger might have been hiding there, the ACF said and added that there are possibilities that the tiger might have strayed from the Bandipur forest area.

According to the Forest Department, the tiger was crossing the road and was hit by the speeding car. It suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot.