Tiger kills cowherd woman in Nanjangud taluk

A 49-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack at Ballooru hundi in Hediyala range of Bandipur forest in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district on Friday.
It is said that the tiger had dragged her to a distance of over 3 km and left the body after consuming a portion of it. Rathnamma, a resident of Naganapura village, is the deceased.
The incident occurred when she was grazing cow along with another woman. The other woman rushed to the village and informed the residents. They traced her body and alerted the forest officials.
RFO, Hediyala Range, K R Narayan and other officials rushed to the spot and took measures for conducting an autopsy at the Nanjangud Hospital and also filed a case.
It may be mentioned that a tiger had attacked Veerabhadra Bhovi, 72, a native of Mahadevanagar, near Hediyala range of Bandipur forest of Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district, a month ago. The Forest officials took steps to drive it inside the forest. Though Ballooru is nearby, the officials are yet to ascertain whether it was the same tiger that had killed Rathnamma.
The villagers alleged that since the forest officials failed to capture the tiger that attacked Veerabhadra Bhovi, it is the same one which attacked Rathnamma. They staged a protest seeking protection and suitable compensation.