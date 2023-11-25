Tiger kills cowherd woman in Nanjangud taluk

It may be mentioned that a tiger had attacked Veerabhadra Bhovi, 72, a native of Mahadevanagar, near Hediyala range of Bandipur forest of Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district, a month ago. The Forest officials took steps to drive it inside the forest. Though Ballooru is nearby, the officials are yet to ascertain whether it was the same tiger that had killed Rathnamma.