Tiger rescued after 79 days of operation

Mysuru: After 79 days of operation, the personnel of the forest department have rescued a five year old male Tiger in a newly designed 'Walkthrough cage' installed at Chikkanahalli reserve forest in the wee hours of Thursday morning, according to DCF Mysuru Territorial Division, K N Basavaraju.

The tiger had created anxiety among people, with its movement traced in Mysuru range Chikkanahalli reserve forest and surrounding villages.

Hence the operation was taken up on November 29 2023. Basavaraju informed that, after veterinary examination, since the Tiger has been found fit and healthy, it has been decided to release it to a reserve forest, as per the guidelines of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Team of forest department personnel involving Special Tiger Protection force, Leopard Task Force, led by Chief conservator of forest, Mysuru circle, Malathi Priya, DCF Mysuru territorial division, K N Basavaraju, ACF Mysuru division N Lakshmikanth, Mysuru RFO K Surendra had taken up the operation.

They had installed cages and also trap cameras, networking cameras, IR cameras, and monitored them with live monitoring systems. They conducted combing operations wherever they received complaints.

Phone numbers of farmers in these areas were added to WildLife Advance Alert System (WAAS) to pass on warning messages to alert about movement of Tiger.

They had even taken measures to create awareness on precautionary measures by distributing pamphlets among others.