Tiger that killed woman on November 24 captured in Mysuru

Mysuru: The three-day long day and night operation that started on November 25 by 207 personnel led by Bandipur Conservator of Forest P Ramesh Kumar finally bore the fruit around 3 am on Tuesday morning.

The tiger that killed 49-year-old Rathnamma near Balluru hundi village in the Hediyala range of Bandipur forest in Nanjangud taluk Mysuru district on Friday has been successfully rescued, CF Ramesh Kumar confirmed.

The teams had intensified their operation since the tiger had even killed one cattle at Kaalanamunti and another at Kallaare Kandi on Sunday, two kilometers from the spot where it had killed Rathnamma.

There was a camera trap image of the Tiger which had come to eat the flesh of cattle near Kallaara kandi at 6.53 pm on Monday.