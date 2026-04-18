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Tigress rescued in Hediyala range, shifted to Bannerghatta after night operation

The tiger was first sighted by villagers on Friday morning, following which forest department officials launched a combing operation.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 12:09 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 12:09 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruTigressbandipur tiger reserveBannerghatta

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