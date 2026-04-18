<p>Hediyala: A 10- to 11-year-old female <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tiger">tiger</a> was rescued near Adnoor village in Sargur taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> district, in the Hediyala range of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bandipur-tiger-reserve">Bandipur Tiger Reserve</a>, on Friday night.</p>.<p>The tiger was first sighted by villagers on Friday morning, following which forest department officials launched a combing operation.</p>.<p>The animal was traced using a thermal drone and was darted by wildlife veterinarian Dr Ramesh at around 8 pm on Friday. Officials said the tigress had three worn-out canines.</p>.Elusive tigress rescued in Karnataka's Bandipur.<p>As it was aged, it could not be released back into the wild. It was therefore shifted to the Bannerghatta rescue centre in the early hours of Saturday.</p>.<p>The operation was led by Conservator of Forests of Bandipur Tiger Reserve S Prabhakaran, ACF Paramesh, and RFOs Narayan, Krishna, and Anith Raj.</p>.<p>Elephants — Mahendra from Balle camp of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, and Bhageeratha and Parthasarathi from BTR — were also part of the operation.</p>