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Homeindiakarnataka

Time to cheer as Karnataka revises alcohol prices- Check out prices in Bengaluru & other cities

Prices of premium alcohol including beers and whiskies have been slashed up to 25 per cent.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 09:50 IST
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