<p>The Karnataka government's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/premium-beer-whiskey-prices-fall-by-20-to-25-under-govt-s-new-excise-policy-4004899">Alcohol in Beverage (AiB) excise policy</a> has has brought big relief to consumers as maximum retail prices of premium alcohol have been significantly reduced. These include mild and large beers with 5 per cent Alcohol by Volume, the MRP of which have dropped around 20-25 per cent. </p><p>The quantities of these beers range from 330 ML and 650 ML in bottles, some of which now costs as low as Rs 45. Canned beers, on the other hand, (330 ML-500 ML) cost as low as 70.</p><p>Check the revised prices of beers and other forms of alcohol released by the excise department. </p>.New excise policy: Local liquor may get pricier in Karnataka