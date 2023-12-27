Time to pull curtains down on quacks hoodwinking people in rural areas, says K'Taka High Court

The High Court of Karnataka has upheld the government authorities’ decision to deny registration to a private clinic situated at KGF, observing that the time has come to pull the curtains down on people practising medicine without qualification and hoodwinking poor people in rural areas.
Annaiah was running the clinic in the name and style of Sangeetha Clinic at Mini Ibrahim Road, KGF, Bangarpet taluk, Kolar district.
He challenged the endorsement dated September 25, 2023, issued by the District Health and Family Welfare Officer and Member Secretary of the Committee of Registration under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2007. The petitioner claimed that he is a medical practitioner practising various forms of medicine.
According to the petitioner, he had completed a community medical service course — CMS course — and obtained a CMS-ED certificate from the Central Paramedical Education Board, Mumbai, which he claimed to be under the World Health Organization directive or guidelines.
On the other hand, the government advocate argued that such doctors are practising allopathy medicine without there being any qualification to so practice.
Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that the petitioner has a Diploma in Community Medical Services with Essential Drugs. This diploma is termed CMS-ED certificate which is a Diploma in Community Medicine Services with essential drugs and the subject that the petitioner studied is a paramedical course.
The court said that the nature of the course that the petitioner had undergone does not make him a ‘Private Medical Practitioner’ as found in section 2(k) of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act because the paramedical study was not the one that is found in the said section.
“Being a paramedical practitioner, he is not entitled to any registration under the Act, which is sine qua non for continuation of practice as a medical practitioner. He is not a doctor as defined under the Act. He is also not one of those practitioners as defined under the Act,” the court said.
Justice Nagaprasanna further said: “It is rather strange as to how the petitioner addresses himself as a practising doctor for all these years. Time has come to pull the curtain down on such people who are practising medicine without qualification and hoodwinking poor people in rural areas.”