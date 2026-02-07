<p>Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday refused to be drawn into the chief ministership debate, saying only “time will answer” when asked if he would be elevated to the top post. Stressing loyalty to the Congress high command, he said all leaders, supporters and the media must abide by whatever decision the party takes.</p><p>His remarks come amid a fresh flare-up in the long-running power tussle between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The issue was reignited after Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the CM’s son, asserted that the party high command had signalled that his father would continue for the full five-year term.</p><p>When reporters pointed out that supporters frequently demand that he be made chief minister, Shivakumar said such sentiments were natural. “People, legislators, you, and everyone have the desire — but we should all go by what the party says,” he said. Asked if a change could happen after the upcoming state budget, he replied cryptically: “Time will answer.”</p><p>Reacting to demands by some Dalit organisations that Home Minister G Parameshwara should become chief minister, Shivakumar said there was nothing wrong in supporters voicing such aspirations.</p>.Everyone aspires me to become CM, final decision rests with party: D K Shivakumar.<p>The political buzz has intensified as the Congress government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, 2025, with speculation driven by the reported power-sharing understanding between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of government formation in 2023.</p><p>Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed the CM change issue was “settled”, arguing that the high command had not entertained calls for leadership change. Shivakumar shot back with sarcasm, saying, “Yathindra is our high command — let’s accept what he says respectfully.”</p><p>Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, has begun a series of pre-budget meetings ahead of the 2026–27 budget, expected to be presented in March. This will be his record 17th budget.</p><p>On a separate issue, Shivakumar said he would take up Bengaluru Metro’s fare hike with BMRCL, noting that the state government had not been consulted and that the Centre-led fare fixation panel had taken the decision.</p>