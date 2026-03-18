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Timeline-based yearly recruitment, house panel to tame KPSC: Karnataka govt

The Karnataka government has also decided to prepare a recruitment plan for the next five years.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 11:30 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 11:30 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahKPSC

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