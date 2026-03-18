<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/siddaramaiah-slams-injustice-to-kannadigas-3935592">Siddaramaiah </a>administration Wednesday announced annual recruitment with timelines, a five-year hiring plan and a house committee among other measures to rein in the scam-hit Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). </p><p>These interventions were announced in the Assembly where the government replied to the debate on irregularities at the KPSC, the Constitutional body that Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said has become “a disappointment for all of us”. </p><p>Gowda was picked by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to lay out what the government plans to do to improve recruitment through KPSC. </p><p>“Going forward, there must be annual recruitment. The departments concerned will decide how many posts should be filled up. We’ll give a deadline. For example, before December 31, all departments must tell KPSC how many posts need recruitment in the following calendar year,” Gowda said. </p><p>“Every year, there will be clarity on the specific month, week and day when the KPSC should compulsorily hold an exam,” Gowda said, adding that this UPSC-like recruitment calendar will reduce pressure on job aspirants and minimise litigation. “If there’s litigation in one year, the next year’s recruitment will go on as scheduled. Right now, one year’s litigation has a cascading effect,” he said. </p><p>The government has also decided to prepare a recruitment plan for the next five years. “We have data to forecast how many vacancies will arise in the coming years. Based on that, the finance department has in-principle agreed to prepare a 5-year recruitment calendar,” Gowda said.</p>.KPSC row rocks Karnataka Assembly, Priyank Kharge calls for abolition of Commission.<p>For Group ‘C’ posts, the government will prescribe a timeline. “KPSC will be directed to complete the process as per that timeline,” Gowda said. “Group ‘C’ recruitment doesn’t have an interview; only exam, roster and merit. There shouldn’t be delays in this.” </p><p>Gowda said the government will get KPSC to adopt the “best practices” of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). “The KEA does so many (recruitment) exams without malpractices. There’s no problem with translation. The KEA has a bank of 2,000 questions,” he said. </p><p>Gowda pointed out that the KPSC is a constitutional autonomous body. “The government doesn’t have total control over it. But it’s the government that’s answerable. They needn’t follow our directives. But the government will insist. We’ll explore all means to ensure that best practices are adopted,” he said. </p><p>Speaker UT Khader agreed to the government’s idea of forming a house committee to suggest further reforms at KPSC. </p>