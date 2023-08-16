Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Tamil Nadu went to SC as Centre didn’t acknowledge its demands, says Minister

Confusions over water sharing between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is common when there is a deficit rainfall, the minister said.
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 23:50 IST

Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said the Tamil Nadu government has approached the Supreme Court as the Union government has not acknowledged its demands over the Cauvery river water sharing issue.   Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Chaluvarayaswamy said, “We have explained the current water level in the dams, the quantum of water released to Tamil Nadu so far and other details to the Union government."

“The rain has subsided and the inflow into the dams has reduced. It is our responsibility to ensure that there is no drinking water problem. Hence, an appropriate decision will be taken legally,” he said. 

“Confusions over water sharing between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is common when there is a deficit rainfall. If it rains well with the blessings of God, all the problems will be solved,” he said. 

The government is committed to the welfare of the farmers of the Cauvery, Kabini, Harangi and Hemavathy catchment areas, he reiterated.  To a question on the CID probe over the corruption allegations faced by him, the minister said, “Let us celebrate Independence Day today.”

(Published 15 August 2023, 23:50 IST)
Tamil NaduKarnatakaSupreme CourtCauveryN Chaluvarayaswamy

