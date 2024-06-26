Tamil Nadu restrictions impact Bengaluru bus travellers

Adarsh S of Murahara Travels, whose bus was intercepted at Salem, shares that buses are being stopped despite having all the permits. “We even have a Supreme Court order stating that we have an all-India permit. Despite showing it to the TN authorities, our buses were seized,” he states. Two of their buses were impounded — one at Salem, and the other at Nagercoil. Murahara, which runs 13 buses per day between Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram, has also changed its routes. “We now go via Ernakulam and Coimbatore. So far we have not been stopped at Coimbatore,” he explains.