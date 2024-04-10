To be a cardiologist is PU Science topper's dream

Hubballi: Becoming a doctor with specialisation in cardiology is the goal of A Vidyalakahmi, a student of Vidyaniketan PU Science College in Hubballi, who clinched top spot in the PU second-year examinations in the science stream in Karnataka.

She has scored 100 marks in five subjects and 98 in one subject (Hindi), with the overall score of 598 marks. She has not attended any private tuition outside the college, which conducts examination twice a week.

"Nobody in our family is a doctor. I want to pursue MBBS, and to become a cardiologist. My parents also want me to do the same," said Vidyalakahmi, daughter of S Akhileshwar from Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu who is an engineer at the diesel loco shed of the South Western Railway (SWR) in Hubballi since 2002. Her mother A Kritika is a homemaker.