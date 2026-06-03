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To the new CM, a letter of hope

To the new CM, a letter of hope

This is a moment to forge a people-centric Karnataka that defends constitutional rights and federalism
A R Vasavi
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 01:40 IST
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