Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Tobacco Board limits production in Karnataka to 5.6 crore kg; nearly 66,000 growers in distress

The Board’s decision is largely driven by international market trends. Major tobacco-producing nations like Brazil, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria have reported record yields.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 19:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 April 2026, 19:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysurutobacco

Follow us on :

Follow Us