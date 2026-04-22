<p>Hunsur (Mysuru Dist): The Central Tobacco Board has capped <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tobacco">tobacco</a> production at 5.6 crore kg for the 2026-27 season, a sharp decline from the previous limit of 9.9 crore kg. This move has sparked anxiety among nearly 66,000 tobacco growers in the state, mainly in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> region.</p><p>Virginia tobacco is the primary commercial crop in the Mysuru region. The decision to impose a limit was taken during a recent meeting in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, involving the Tobacco Board and various tobacco purchasing companies.</p>.Piyush Goyal assures to address tobacco farmers' grievances: H D Kumaraswamy.<p><strong>Global market impact</strong></p><p>The Board’s decision is largely driven by international market trends. Major tobacco-producing nations like Brazil, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria have reported record yields, leading to a significant drop in prices globally. Tobacco companies have advised the Board that an oversupply in Karnataka would further suppress demand and cause a price crash locally.</p><p>Gopal, Regional Manager of the Tobacco Board in Mysuru, told Deccan Herald that the limit was a preemptive measure. "Last season, despite a drop in production, due to adverse weather, farmers struggled to get a fair price and staged protests. To ensure that this does not recur and to maintain market stability, the limit has been set," he explained.</p><p><strong>New quota</strong></p><p>Under the new guidelines, a single barn is permitted to produce a maximum of 1,017 kg of tobacco across 0.85 hectares. Previously, growers were allowed to cultivate tobacco on up to 2.5 hectares. The Board has also strictly banned unauthorised cultivation.</p><p><strong>Farmers' demand</strong></p><p>Mysuru District Farmers' Association president Hosur Kumar criticised the move, stating the Tobacco Board is penalising Karnataka's growers. "The Board must ensure these restrictions apply to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as well. If not, the government should withdraw the licenses of our growers and provide scientific compensation. Only then, we can realistically transition to alternative crops," he asserted.</p>