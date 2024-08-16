Tomato exports to Bangladesh stop, price crash hits farmers in Karnataka's Kolar

“The good monsoon had given us hope that the Kharif yield of tomatoes will fetch us a good price. However, the slide in prices started from the Wayanad landslide, when the prices of tomatoes crashed from Rs 60 a kg to Rs 40 for two kgs as we could not transport these highly perishable goods to Kerala,” says Ravi T N, a tomato farmer at Tharanahalli. He fears that the prices of Kolar tomatoes can go down further as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and farmers in other states are cultivating them in good quantities.