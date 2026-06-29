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Homeindiakarnataka

'Tombstone of scientific urban planning’: Tejasvi Surya slams short Hebbal tunnel

“Mr Chief Minister, you have not laid a foundation stone today. You have laid the tombstone of scientific urban planning in Bengaluru,” Surya said in a post on X.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 22:44 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 22:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTejasvi Surya

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