'Tombstone of scientific urban planning’: Tejasvi Surya slams short Hebbal tunnel

<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore South MP LS Tejasvi Surya has opposed the state government’s Rs 1,139-crore Mehkri Circle-Hebbal tunnel road project, calling it an “unscientific” solution that will fail to address Bengaluru’s traffic woes.</p>.<p>“Mr Chief Minister, you have not laid a foundation stone today. You have laid the tombstone of scientific urban planning in Bengaluru,” Surya said in a post on X.</p>.<p>The BJP MP said the government’s own Detailed Project Report (DPR) acknowledges that the proposed 2.2-km tunnel would be saturated from the day it opens.</p>.<p>"Not five years later. Not ten years later. Day One. If the project’s own report says it will begin its life in a traffic jam, then who exactly is this project for? Certainly not commuters,” he said.</p>.<p>Surya claimed there was a growing perception among Bengalureans that the project would benefit only a privileged few while the entire city bears its cost.</p>.<p>"This project seems designed to make life easier for a privileged few — the VIPs of Sadashivanagar, including the chief minister, and the city’s elite who use this corridor to reach the airport — while ordinary taxpayers across Bengaluru foot the bill,” he said.</p>.<p>He also alleged that “the primary beneficiaries of this project will be the contractors who will reroute large kickbacks to the Congress’ funds”.</p>.<p>The MP urged the government to prioritise public transport instead and fast-track the proposed Red Line metro.</p>.<p>“If the government genuinely wanted to reduce congestion, it would have fast-tracked the Red Line Metro. Public transport is the only proven long-term solution for Bengaluru. Flyovers have failed. Tunnels will fail too,” he said.</p>