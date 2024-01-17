Tonka beach gets its first Olive Ridley turtle nest this season

In the last 10 days, the local fishermen and the labourers deployed by the HPPL have clashed twice and cases have been booked against both the parties. Fishermen are charging that the port officials have deployed rowdy-sheeters to evacuate the fishermen's families.

HPPL Executive Director Raghavendra Reddy has been claiming that locals are creating hurdles for the development works by "planting the turtle eggs" at the port area. “We have video records to prove that locals have been placing the turtle eggs at the site. We have given this evidence to concerned forest officials,” he said.

However, Vikram said on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday the female turtle naturally came to the shores of Kasarkod tonka and laid its eggs. “There is no foul play. We have recorded the turtle movements at the beach,” he said.

HPPL Executive Director Raghavendra Reddy said despite getting all the clearances and approval from the government agencies and courts they have been made to run from pillar to post to execute their work.

Reddy said his company would be forced to demand huge compensation at the arbitrary if the State government fails to implement the project.