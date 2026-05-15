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'Too little, too late': Muslim groups target Siddaramaiah-govt over Hijab order

It is “too little, too late” and perhaps a “damage-control” measure after the Davangere South bypoll shocker, where the Muslim vote split over ticket denial, they say.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 22:45 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 22:45 IST
CongressIndiaKarnatakaSiddaramaiahHijab

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