'Too little, too late': Muslim groups target Siddaramaiah-govt over Hijab order

<p>The Siddaramaiah government’s withdrawal of the 2022 hijab ban order is being dubbed “minority appeasement” by the Opposition BJP. But coming three years after government formation, the decision has not impressed the Muslim community.</p>.<p>It is “too little, too late” and perhaps a “damage-control” measure after the Davangere South bypoll shocker, where the Muslim vote split over ticket denial, they say. </p>.<p>Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka alleged that the Congress revived the hijab issue as a “desperate appeasement strategy” following the Davangere bypoll fallout and growing resentment among minority voters. </p>.<p>A section of the Muslim community — Jamaat-e-Islami Hind — welcomed the move, saying it would help Muslim girls pursue studies without fear or uncertainty.</p>.<p>However, a federation of Muslim organisations allege the Congress is only trying to pacify them as it has not fulfilled its poll promises — from revoking the anti-cow slaughter law, anti-conversion law, allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for minority welfare, restoring 4% reservation under category 2B, to a crackdown on communal organisations spreading hatred. </p>.<p>On May 16, the Karnataka Rajya Muslim Okkoota has organised the “Karnataka Muslim Empowerment and Accountability Summit” in Bengaluru, apparently to remind the Congress government about its “betrayal” and question Muslim MLAs and ministers about their “long silence”.</p>.<p>A few Muslim legislators backing the KRMO meet has once again exposed the rift within the party.</p>.Educationists in Mysuru divided over Karnataka's recent 'hijab order' .<p>“We welcome the (hijab) decision, though it has come too late. Who will compensate for the harassment, discrimination and loss of education suffered by Muslim girls? A PUCL study cites how Muslim girls dropped out of schools due to the ban. Why did it take three long years?” asked Tanveer Ahmed, social activist and part of KRMO. </p>.<p>The timing of the hijab order and the recent Cabinet approval for a Rs 600-crore action plan to develop infrastructure in minority-dominated colonies and slums across 11 city corporations is suspect as Congress has overlooked its own promises – of scrapping the BJP-era laws.</p>.<p>“The 4% reservation to Muslims scrapped by BJP and redistributed between Vokkaligas and Lingayats has not been restored yet. Anti-cow slaughter law continues to impose severe livelihood consequences on farmers and Muslim meat traders. Congress had opposed this law, but did not repeal it. On July 5, 2023, the Animal Husbandry minister told the Legislative Council there was no proposal to repeal the Act,” charged Ahmed. </p>.<p>SDPI state president Abdul Majeed said, “None of the laws that have serious consequences have been repealed. Cow slaughter law continues to be a source of harassment for Muslim youth as there are no authorised slaughter houses and experts to certify age of the cow or buffalo. The anti-conversion law has not been scrapped nor discussed in the party forum<br>too.”</p>.<p>The Okkoota has flagged vigilantism, hate speech, fake news campaigns, moral policing, economic boycott calls and targeted communal mobilisation against Muslims, protection of Waqf properties and higher allocation for minority welfare.</p>.<p>“In light of findings from the Sachar Committee, Kundu Committee and the K Rahman Khan committee highlighting the severe socio-economic backwardness of Muslims, allocation of Rs 10,000 crore was promised. But three years later, allocation remains Rs 4,762 crore,” it stated.</p>