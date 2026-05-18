Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Top 11 temples in Karnataka earn Rs 602 cr in 2025-26, up Rs 45 cr year after year

Male Mahadeshwara temple in Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar district received the second highest donations in the state with Rs 118 crore.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 01:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 01:34 IST
KarnatakatempleChamarajanagarRevenueKollegal

Follow us on :

Follow Us