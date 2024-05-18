Top court refuses to interfere in HC order staying probe against Tejasvi Surya

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to consider a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court’s order staying the investigation against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in an alleged hate speech case.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta declined to entertain the plea filed by Campaign Against Hate Speech (CAHS) petition.
“Sorry, we are not inclined to entertain your plea. If you want to withdraw your plea, then you can do so,” the bench said.
The petitioner then, accordingly, withdraw its petition from the court.
The court, however, granted the petitioner the liberty to move the High Court seeking modification of the order.
It was alleged that Surya made some objectionable posts on X and violated the Model Code of Conduct (in force in connection with the Lok Sabha elections) on March 22.
The Karnataka High Court had earlier stayed further investigation in an FIR registered against Surya under Sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion and others) and 295-A (Punishment for the deliberate and malicious acts, that are intended to outrage religious feelings of any clas of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and certain Section of the Representation of People (RP) Act.
