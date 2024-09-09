Tourism minister pushes for heritage and coastal tourism in the state

Bengaluru: Tourism Minister H K Patil on Monday noted that the government has mobilised Rs 10 crore and identified 800 monuments for tourism development under the Namma Smaraka Programme, in collaboration with private investors.

He was speaking at a conference of tourism ministers from South Indian States and Union Territories ahead of the upcoming Tourism Policy 2024-29.

The Tourism Department is looking to develop the Roerich and Devikarani Estate near Bengaluru as an iconic culture, heritage and biodiversity site, he said.