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Tourist crushed to death after jumbos clash

The incident occurred when tourists were watching elephant Marthanda being given a bath by mahouts.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 23:11 IST
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Joel trying to save his wife Joysi who was caught when elephant fell on her at Dubare elephant camp. 
Joel trying to save his wife Joysi who was caught when elephant fell on her at Dubare elephant camp. 
Elephant Kanjan attacks Marthanda at Dubare Elephant Camp 
Elephant Kanjan attacks Marthanda at Dubare Elephant Camp 
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Published 18 May 2026, 23:11 IST
India NewsKarnatakaelephantElephant attackKodagutourist

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