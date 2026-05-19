<p>Madikeri: A woman tourist from Chennai was crushed to death after getting caught in a fight between two tamed elephants at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Kushalnagar, Kodagu district, on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Joysi (33). Her husband, Joel, and their one-year-old child narrowly escaped. </p>.<p>The incident occurred when tourists were watching elephant Marthanda being given a bath by mahouts. Suddenly, elephant Kanjan attacked Marthanda, causing the latter to fall on Joysi. Joel, who was holding their child, managed to move aside. </p>.<p>Members of a rafting team who witnessed the incident from a distance rushed to the spot and helped shift the severely injured woman across the river by a boat. She was taken to a hospital in Kushalnagar in a private vehicle. However, doctors there declared her brought dead.</p>.<p>Reacting to the incident, Deputy Conservator of Forests Abhishek said that while minor clashes among tamed elephants are not uncommon, this was the first time a tourist died after getting caught in such an incident. He said elephant Marthanda is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment.</p>