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Homeindiakarnataka

Tourist entry restricted at Karnataka's Yana caves as rains trigger safety concerns

Due to safety concerns, entry of tourists to the Yana caves has been temporarily restricted, said Kathgal Range Forest Officer Preeti Naik said in a press release.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 01:29 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 01:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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