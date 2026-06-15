Tourist entry restricted at Karnataka's Yana caves as rains trigger safety concerns

<p>Kumta: Continuous rainfall has led to the Chandika stream, which flows from the pilgrimage site of Yana in the Alakod Gram Panchayat limits of the taluk, to swell and flow heavily.</p>.<p>Hence, due to safety concerns, entry of tourists to the Yana caves has been temporarily restricted, said Kathgal Range Forest Officer Preeti Naik said in a press release.</p>.Bengaluru South Corporation flags 10 waterlogging spots ahead of monsoon.<p>She warned that continuous rain has increased the risk of trees falling onto roads, while waterlogging and mud have made road surfaces slippery.</p>.<p>The public and tourists should avoid visiting Yana until weather conditions <br>improve and one must strictly follow Forest Department advisories, the <br>officer said.</p>