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Tourist found dead in Gokarna

The deceased has been identified as Shivakumar Mariyappa (24).
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 02:22 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 02:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakagokarna

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