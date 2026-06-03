Tourist found dead in Gokarna

<p>Gokarna: A 24-year-old man from Devanayakanahalli in Honnali taluk of Davanagere district, who had reportedly come to Gokarna suffering from mental depression, was found dead at a lodge on Sunday.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Shivakumar Mariyappa (24).</p>.<p>He had arrived in Gokarna on May 31 and was staying at a beachside lodge. </p>.Bengaluru tourist, swept away by sea in Udupi, dies.<p>When he did not come out of the room even by evening, suspicion arose, and upon looking through the window, he was found hanging.</p>.<p>Later, police arrived at the spot, broke open the room and carried out further formalities.</p>.<p>Shivakumar’s father has lodged a complaint, stating that his son was suffering from depression. Further investigation is on in this regard, said police.</p>