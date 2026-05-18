<p>Madikeri: A woman tourist was killed after a tamed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elephant">elephant </a>fell on her at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Kushalnagar on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Joysi (33). Her husband and child narrowly escaped unhurt in the incident.</p>.3 killed in lightning strikes as thunderstorm batters North Karnataka, coastal districts.<p>According to police, the family had come from Tamil Nadu on a tour. The mishap occurred while the elephants were being bathed at the camp. Police said a fight broke out between two elephants during the bathing session, leading to one of the elephants falling on the woman. </p><p><em>Trigger warning: Visuals might be disturbing for certain viewers.</em> </p>.<p>Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre, condoling the incident, ordered a detailed probe. He also directed authorities to ensure that the public maintains a safe distance from wildlife.</p><p>According to officials, the trained elephants, Kanjan and Marthanda, began fighting while being bathed.</p><p>Despite efforts by the mahouts to control them, Kanjan charged at Marthanda and rammed him. As Marthanda lost balance and fell, the woman became trapped underneath the elephant and died.</p><p>Terming the incident deeply shocking, Khandre said it was "extremely painful." He offered prayers for the departed soul and strength to the affected woman's family to bear the loss.</p><p>The minister ordered a comprehensive investigation and directed authorities to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future, his office said in a statement.</p><p>Khandre also said that even trained elephants and other wild animals can behave unpredictably and that it is difficult to fully understand or anticipate their reactions at any given moment.</p><p>He therefore directed authorities to prohibit activities such as touching elephants' trunks, standing beside them for photographs, allowing tourists to bathe elephants, or feeding them jaggery, bananas, and other food items.</p><p>He also instructed officials to ensure that tourists maintain a prescribed safe distance from wildlife, the statement added.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>