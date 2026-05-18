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Tourist woman killed after elephant falls on her at Dubare camp in Karnataka's Kodagu

Her husband and child narrowly escaped unhurt in the incident.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 11:25 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 11:25 IST
Karnataka NewselephantKodagu

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