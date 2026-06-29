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Tourists flock to soak in cozy weather at Chikkamagaluru

With the long weekend, tourist destinations across the district witnessed heavy footfall.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 19:17 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 19:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaChikkamagaluru

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