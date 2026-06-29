Tourists flock to soak in cozy weather at Chikkamagaluru

<p>Chikkamagaluru: Despite below-normal rainfall, the cloudy weather has created pleasant conditions in Chikkamagaluru, attracting thousands of tourists during the long weekend.</p>.<p>With the long weekend, tourist destinations across the district witnessed heavy footfall. </p><p>The verdant hill ranges of Chandradrona, Kudremukh, and Charmadi drew large crowds, while popular attractions including Mullayyanagiri, Seethalayyanagiri, Bababudangiri, Manikyadhara, Kemmannugundi, Hirekolale Lake, Ettina Bhuja, Devaramane, Ranijhari, Ballalarayana Durga, Kallathigiri, and Hebbe Falls are full of visitors. </p>.<p>It was a common sight to see tourists travelling in groups stopping along roadsides to click photographs amid coffee and tea plantations. </p><p>As most visitors arrived in private vehicles, traffic congestion was reported in Chikkamagaluru town and on major highways. In several locations, visitors had to park their vehicles some distance away from the location and walk to the tourist spots due to the rush.</p>.<p>A large number of visitors visited Sringeri, Kalasa, Horanadu and Amritapura temples. </p>.<p>The surge of tourists in the district resulted in all homestays and resorts across Chikkamagaluru being fully occupied.</p>.<p>Homestay owners said bookings had been good since early June, with all accommodations reserved from Thursday through Sunday. Many travellers who attempted last-minute reservations were unable to secure rooms. With the monsoon season underway, most weekend slots for the coming month have already been booked, the owners added.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Online bookings</p>.<p>The online booking system introduced for access to the Chandradrona hill tourist circuit has generated Rs 4.22 crore in revenue over the past nine months. <br />The system, launched in September 2025 to regulate heavy weekend traffic in the hill region, limits entry to 1,200 vehicles per day.</p>.<p>According to Tourism Department officials, the initiative has generated monthly revenue ranging between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 32 lakh, while helping manage vehicle congestion in the ecologically sensitive area.</p>