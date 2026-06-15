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Homeindiakarnataka

'Township not conceived by me': Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar defends Bidadi project

The Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township is seen among Shivakumar's ambitious project presented as India's first AI-powered integrated township.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 18:18 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 18:18 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsBidadi

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