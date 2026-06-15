'Township not conceived by me': Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar defends Bidadi project

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Monday defended the proposed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bidadi">Bidadi</a> township project amid growing opposition from farmers and sections of the Congress, while Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi expressed concern over the growing discontent.</p><p>Jarkiholi also said the issue could come up for discussion at the Cabinet meeting scheduled on June 20.</p><p>The Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township is seen among Shivakumar's ambitious project presented as India's first AI-powered integrated township. The project is expected to cover about 7,481 acres across nine villages in the region, according to official sources.</p>.Villages in Karnataka's Bidadi split over surrendering land to govt for township project.<p>The proposed township project, estimated to involve investments worth several thousand crore rupees, envisages acquisition of large tracts of land in and around Bidadi on Bengaluru's outskirts for urban development.</p><p>"This is not a township conceived by me. It was originally notified by former CM Kumaraswamy himself. During the previous BJP government, about 1,000 acres were acquired and allotted by KIADB," Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru while responding to criticism of the project.</p><p>The chief minister said similar large-scale township projects were being implemented in other states and accused critics of attempting to politicise the issue.</p><p>"In Maharashtra, 80,000 acres have been acquired and a new township is being developed. In Telangana, a new township is being developed over 40,000 acres," he said.</p><p>Referring to earlier industrial and urban development projects in the region, Shivakumar asked, "Who developed the Bidadi township? Who developed the Bidadi Industrial Township? Who developed the Aravalli Industrial Township? Did farmers not lose land for those projects?"</p>.'Project should not damage party': Karnataka minister Jarkiholi flags concerns over Bidadi township.<p>Claiming that affected landowners had accepted previous development initiatives, he said, "Now the farmers have agreed. Some people want to do politics; let them do politics."</p><p>Meanwhile, speaking separately, Jarkiholi struck a more cautious note and said the government would take into account concerns surrounding the project before taking a final call.</p><p>"Perhaps the issue may come up for discussion, because the future of the entire party also depends on it. Unnecessary confusion should not arise. The government should not end up burdened because of an attempt to develop a township," the minister said.</p><p>Asked whether opposition to the project could hurt the government's image, Jarkiholi said the administration was conscious of the political implications.</p><p>"We should not launch a scheme and then have it become a burden on the government. It should not become the cause of another problem. We are aware of those concerns as well," he said.</p><p>Jarkiholi said the government did not yet have a complete assessment of the extent of opposition to the project but maintained that a discussion was necessary.</p><p>"Any programme should produce positive outcomes and not negative consequences. We don't even have complete information about the extent of opposition on the ground. We do not know how much opposition is there or not. Still, it is necessary to discuss it from the party's broader perspective," he added.</p>